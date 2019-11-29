Peter Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Adichie on UN Award

Peter Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Adichie on UN Award

By
- November 29, 2019
- in INTERNATIONAL
1
0
Chimamanda Adichie

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP,  the main opposition party in Nigeria,  Mr. Peter Obi has congratulated the internationally-renowned author, Chimamanda Adichie on her recent United Nations Foundations Global Award for her work on literature.

On his Twitter handle, Obi said Chimamanda Adichie, has continued to conquer the literary world, bringing honour and glory to her motherland. It was an honour to witness her receive the @UNGlobal Leadership Award for her work in literature. – PO.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Camey and Rock Emerges Majority Stakeholder in Resort Savings and Loans with N4.3 billion Investment

In a bid to play a catalytic role