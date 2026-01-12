Governor Alia Pledges To Clear 2023–2025 Pension And Gratuity Arrears By January End

Governor Hyacinth Alia has assured retired civil servants in Benue State that all outstanding pensions and gratuities accrued during his administration—specifically between 2023 and 2025—will be fully settled before the end of January 2026.

In a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Sunday, January 11, the Governor emphasized that “all gratuities within this period will be paid in a matter of days,” as part of a deliberate effort to prioritize the dignity of senior citizens.

Since assuming office, Governor Alia has maintained a consistent record of paying salaries and pensions on the 25th of every month, a streak he notes has remained unbroken for two and a half years. While his administration inherited a staggering N359 billion debt profile in salary and pension arrears from previous governments, he reported that inherited salary arrears have already been reduced from ten months to just three.

The 2026 “Budget of Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth,” totaling N605.5 billion, further solidifies this commitment by allocating significant funds to social protection and worker welfare.

Addressing the ongoing nationwide industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which was conditionally suspended today, January 12, Governor Alia urged for continued dialogue.

He acknowledged the “grave risks” the strike posed to Benue families and commended the dedication of health workers, while promising that the state would continue to honor outstanding commitments as “government is a continuum.” He expressed optimism that with the federal government’s intervention, a permanent resolution to the medical sector’s demands is within reach.