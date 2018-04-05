PDP Chieftain Dumps Party

One of the Chieftains of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Sikiru Lawal dumped the party due to disagreements over the forthcoming primary election.

This was barely 48 hours after some renowned party chieftains left the party.

The PDP Chieftain said his action was on the ground that the delegates’ list had allegedly been tailored to favour Governor Ayodele Fayose’s preferred candidate and Deputy Governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola.

Lawal, a governorship aspirant, resigned his position as a non-executive Director in Odu’a Investment Company Limited, where he has been serving under the influence of the Governor.

However, He did not state the political party he would defect to.

Lawal said he decided to take such a decision to afford him the opportunity to be able to defend his political interest and that of his people in another party.

He decried the undemocratic state of the party.

“The PDP supposed to be a democratic party, but this is not the case.

Lawal wrote a letter and sent duplicates to Governor Fayose and the Group Managing Director of Odu’a management. It read thus:

‘Withdrawal of Membership’: “Reference to above, I wish to inform you that I, Sikiru Tae Lawal with membership number 2620001 registered at ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State wish to withdraw my membership of your party, PDP effective from today, Tuesday, 3rd April 2018”.

“I wish to notify you of my intention to resign my appointment as a non-executive Director representing Ekiti State on the board of Odu’a Investment Company Limited with effect from 1st May 2018.

“I wish to thank the Ekiti State governor and the good people of Ekiti State for the opportunity given me to serve on the board. I also appreciate the cooperation of my colleagues and staff of Odu’a during my stay”, he stated.

Lawal further said that “whatever you do in politics, you do it for yourself and your people. It seems PDP no longer need us, because the processes leading to our primary have been badly manipulated in favour of an aspirant.

“The message was clear that there is no level playing ground again in our party and there is no point wasting time in a party that has lost its bearing because the PDP is no longer the people’s choice, it has lost its goodwill due to pervasive impunity in the system.

He added that he is “not over ambitious and have no choice than to leave when someone has said his services are no longer needed”.

“I am consulting with my people. I consulted them before taking this action and I believe we must come together to agree on the platform to be adopted”, Lawal said.