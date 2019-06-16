Paul Pogba Comtemplates Strike Action against Manchester United

Paul Pogba is considering going on strike at Manchester United in order to force through a summer transfer to Real Madrid, Spanish outlet, ABC reports.

It is believed that Pogba is ready to hand in a transfer request at Old Trafford.

If that fails, it is reported that he will threaten to go on strike and refuse to report for pre-season training in order to make sure he gets his dream move to work under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Pogba had an underwhelming season for the Red Devils but they still want a huge fee of around £160m for the player.

Juventus have been keen to bring him back to Serie A but Pogba is determined to test himself in La Liga if he departs United.

