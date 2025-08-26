Paris Saint-Germain Sign Rasheedat Ajibade Through 2027

Paris Saint-Germain have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Nigerian international Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade on a contract running until 30 June 2027.

The club confirmed the deal in a statement on Tuesday, noting:

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Nigerian striker Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade, who has joined the club on a deal that runs until 30 June 2027.”

Born on 8 December 1999 in the Mushin district of Lagos, the 25-year-old joins PSG from Atlético de Madrid, where she played since 2021 after a two-year stint with Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL. In the 2024–25 season, she registered 25 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing three assists for Atlético.

Ajibade’s career breakthrough came at FC Robo Queens, and in 2018 she was named NFF Young Player of the Year.

On the international stage, she has established herself as one of Nigeria’s most influential players. As captain of the Super Falcons, Ajibade has led the team to two Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles (2018 and 2024). She also featured prominently at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, earning over 30 international caps to date.

Speaking after signing, Ajibade expressed her excitement:

“I’m deeply honoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of Europe’s elite clubs. This is a major step in my career, and I’m committed to giving my all to help PSG win titles and to inspire young footballers, whether in Nigeria or around the world.”