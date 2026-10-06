Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia deploy forces to counter Houthi threat

KEY POINTS

Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia agreed during an emergency meeting in Riyadh to immediately implement a joint defense pact and rapidly deploy military forces to counter escalating Houthi threats.

The high-level consultations were convened specifically to address mounting security pressures against the kingdom, including armed incursions and attacks on vital energy infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthi militia.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that while Saudi forces spearhead active combat operations in Yemen, Pakistani and Turkish personnel maintain supportive and reconnaissance roles.

MAIN STORY

Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have committed to the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities following an emergency session held in Riyadh on Monday, responding directly to mounting security pressures from Yemen’s Houthi militia.

The tripartite consultation was convened to address intensified Houthi advances and strategic attacks on regional energy infrastructure. In a joint statement, the three allies announced they would immediately begin executing collective defense commitments under their bilateral and trilateral security frameworks.

The agreement builds upon regional defense arrangements signed in August, which incorporate mutual defense clauses similar to NATO’s collective security framework.

While the joint statement did not disclose specific troop numbers or equipment allocations, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified to local media that while Saudi ground forces spearhead combat operations alongside the Yemeni government, Pakistani and Turkish contingents, some of whom are already stationed in the region under legacy partnerships—provide essential support and reconnaissance capabilities.

THE ISSUES

Operationalizing multinational mutual defense frameworks requires precise coordination of logistical supply lines and command structures to effectively counter insurgent threats. Balancing regional deterrence strategies against active Houthi attacks remains critical to safeguarding vital energy pipelines and maintaining stability in the Arabian Peninsula.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Parties agreed to move immediately toảng the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom.”

Joint Official Statement, Riyadh Summit

“Both countries were present in the operational area, but only Saudi forces were involved in combat, with Pakistan involved in reconnaissance activities.”

Khawaja Asif, Defence Minister, Pakistan

WHAT’S NEXT

Military leadership from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey will finalize operational logistics and deployment timelines for the designated support and reconnaissance units.

BOTTOM LINE

Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have agreed to rapidly deploy military forces to the kingdom under a joint defense pact to counter escalating security threats from Yemen’s Houthi militia.