Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Home VIDEOS NEWS VIDEO Made in Nigeria Expo 2026: MAN Exposes Dangers of Substandard Goods, Unveils...

Made in Nigeria Expo 2026: MAN Exposes Dangers of Substandard Goods, Unveils Future of Manufacturing | Exclusive Talk With Segun Ajayi-Kadir

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-


In this exclusive conversation at the Made in Nigeria Expo 2026, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), shares insights on the state of manufacturing, the dangers of fake, counterfeit and substandard products, and the importance of patronising Made-in-Nigeria products to strengthen local industry and Nigeria’s industrialisation

He also highlights the need for stronger government support against smuggling and unfair import competition, while showcasing the quality, innovation and global potential of Nigerian-made products.

A key part of the conversation focuses on the next generation of manufacturers, with students from the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) taking part in the programme and emphasising that young Nigerians are not just the future leaders of manufacturing—they are already part of its present.

Watch the full exclusive interview for expert analysis, industry perspectives and a look at the future of Nigerian manufacturing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

MAN urges government action as Nigeria imports N3.53tn in raw materials

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance (opens in a new tab)

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.