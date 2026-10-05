Made in Nigeria Expo 2026: MAN Exposes Dangers of Substandard Goods, Unveils Future of Manufacturing | Exclusive Talk With Segun Ajayi-Kadir



In this exclusive conversation at the Made in Nigeria Expo 2026, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), shares insights on the state of manufacturing, the dangers of fake, counterfeit and substandard products, and the importance of patronising Made-in-Nigeria products to strengthen local industry and Nigeria’s industrialisation

He also highlights the need for stronger government support against smuggling and unfair import competition, while showcasing the quality, innovation and global potential of Nigerian-made products.

A key part of the conversation focuses on the next generation of manufacturers, with students from the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) taking part in the programme and emphasising that young Nigerians are not just the future leaders of manufacturing—they are already part of its present.

Watch the full exclusive interview for expert analysis, industry perspectives and a look at the future of Nigerian manufacturing.