OVH Energy Launches Promo

OVH Energy Marketing Limited, a subsidiary of Oando, has launched a campaign to reward customers loyal to its lubricant brand – Oleum.

The campaign, which kicked off on May 13, will end on August 31.

Known as ‘Oando Oleum Awoof’, it gives customers an opportunity to win prizes, which a brand new car, television sets, motorcycles, tricycles, power banks, airtime and much more across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The promo is open to buyers of a four-litre or 25-litre Oando Oleum Lubricant (engine oil) across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The participants are required to scratch the silver foil and text the secret code and location (state) to the SMS short code 38353 for a chance to win at the regional raffle draws.

Head, Oleum Lubricants, OVH Energy Marketing Limited Mrs. Lilian Ikokwu stressed the importance of rewarding loyal customers. She said: “Oando Oleum has become a staple in the auto lubricant space and this is only possible because of our loyal customers. This promo is a platform for us to appreciate them. We believe that using the right lubricant is an essential element of auto care that’s why we invest time, expertise and innovation into creating high quality lubricants suitable for petrol and diesel automobile engines. Our Oleum lubricants guarantee fuel efficiency and optimum engine performance.”

Also, the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Mr. Babafemi Olabiyi, said: “As the sole licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria, we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high quality products and service delivery nationwide. We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them. Last year, we ran the 4 for 4 Oleum Lubricants promo to reward our loyal customers. We are looking forward to putting smiles on the faces of our customers with this promo and strengthening our relationship with them.”

The Consumer Protection Council and the National Lottery Commission have approved the promo.

OVH Energy Marketing provides petroleum products and services .