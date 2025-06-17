Over 6,500 Nigerian Pilgrims Return from Hajj – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the successful return of over 6,500 Nigerian pilgrims from the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise, marking a steady advancement in the airlift operations.

According to an update from the Commission’s Command and Control Centre in Makkah, a Max Air flight, VM265, departed Jeddah for Lagos at 08:33hrs on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, carrying 560 passengers. The breakdown includes 550 pilgrims and 10 officials. Of the pilgrims, 549 were from Oyo State, while one was from Plateau State.

With the completion of Max Air’s 16th flight, the total number of pilgrims airlifted back to Nigeria now stands at 6,528, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to a seamless and orderly return process.

NAHCON stated that 16 inbound flights have been concluded as part of the return phase, with more to follow in the coming days. In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Commission reaffirmed its dedication to the welfare of pilgrims.

“We are committed to ensuring every Nigerian pilgrim returns safely and comfortably. The coordinated efforts of our teams and partners are yielding positive results, and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of all pilgrims,” the statement read.

The Commission continues to work with airline operators to ensure the timely return of all pilgrims to Nigeria following the completion of their spiritual rites in Saudi Arabia.