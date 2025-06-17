Customs Refutes Extortion Allegation by U.S. Returnee At Lagos Airport

…Launches Full Investigation, Reaffirms Commitment to Due Process

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, has dismissed allegations of extortion levelled against its officers by a United States returnee, Oke Adhekegba.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdul, said a full-scale investigation had been initiated to ascertain the facts surrounding the complaint.

The Customs Area Controller at MMIA, Comptroller Effiong Harrison, explained that Adhekegba arrived at the Lagos airport on British Airways flight BA-75 from London on Friday, May 16, 2025, at approximately 6:47 p.m. with 10 pieces of luggage. The bags reportedly contained numerous personal effects, including 15 pairs of footwear, 22 bottles of perfume, 12 bags, and several new clothes.

Upon examination, the items were valued at $1,948.15, equivalent to ₦3,113,574.00 at the official exchange rate of ₦1,598.22. The assessed Duty Paid Value (DPV) stood at ₦1,000,004, which, according to Harrison, was calculated in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA), 2023.

He further clarified that the payable duties included Import Duty, Surcharge (SUR), Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) Charge, ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) Levy, and Value Added Tax (VAT). The sum has since been remitted to the Federal Government’s coffers, with evidence of payment attached.

The inspection was conducted by Chief Superintendent of Customs KO Adebayo and Assistant Superintendent of Customs I CC Ugboma.

Harrison reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and strict adherence to standard procedures. “The MMIA Command does not tolerate unethical practices or any compromise of operational standards by officers or passengers,” he said.

While welcoming scrutiny and constructive feedback from stakeholders, the Customs Chief stressed that all dutiable goods must be properly declared and assessed. He added that the Command remains firm in its resolve to enforce relevant provisions of the NCSA, 2023, against any infractions.

The Command reiterated its pledge to facilitate legitimate trade and travel while maintaining zero tolerance for misconduct or abuse of procedure at Nigeria’s ports of entry.