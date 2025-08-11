Osun Government Demolishes Over 30 Illegal Buildings To Prevent Flooding

The Osun State government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has demolished more than 30 buildings constructed on waterways and swampy areas as part of intensified efforts to prevent flooding across the state.

According to Naija News, the demolition targeted illegal structures along riverbanks and flood-prone swampy zones following recent flood warnings issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET). This operation is a key component of the state’s broader flood mitigation plan.

Confirming the action on Sunday, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mayowa Adejoorin, said the exercise covered several towns, including Osogbo, Ile-Ife, and Ilesa.

“In Osogbo, about 15 illegal structures were removed. In Ile-Ife and Ilesa, six each were demolished. Similar actions were taken in other towns to safeguard residents,” Adejoorin stated.

He explained that property owners were given prior warnings and deadlines to dismantle the illegal buildings before the government intervened.

“We issue notices for removal of illegal structures. When these are ignored, we proceed with demolition,” he added.

Adejoorin further highlighted that since December, the government had been dredging waterways and clearing refuse from drainage channels to prevent blockages that could exacerbate flooding.

“We have taken proactive measures in response to NiMET’s flood predictions,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents to desist from dumping waste into waterways and to comply with environmental laws to avoid penalties.

Expressing optimism, Adejoorin said the government’s interventions would prevent severe flooding and displacement of residents in Osun this year.