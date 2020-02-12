Osibanjo Chairs FEC Meeting, Honours Koshoni, Victims of Boko Haram Attack

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union.

The President is, however, expected back in the country today.

The meeting was heralded by the National Anthem, the Christian and Muslim prayers.

Afterwards, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with the permission of the vice president, called for a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the latest Boko Haram attack in Borno.

The minute silence was also observed in honour of late Vice-Admiral Patrick Koshoni, who died on the Jan. 25, aged 77, after a brief illness.

“ Koshoni served in the cabinet first as Minister of Health from Jan. 19 to Oct. 14, 1988; he later became the Minister of Transport and Aviation from 1984 to 1985 and later Minister of Labour and Productivity from Sept. 1985 to Oct. 1986.

“And thereafter, at the later part of his career, he became the Chief of Naval Staff from Oct. 7, 1986, to Dec. 29, 1989.

“So, he has served in three different capacities in the cabinet of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Mustapha said.

Source: NAN