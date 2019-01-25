Onnoghen Debunks Resigning as CJN

Onnoghen Debunks Resigning as CJN

By
- January 25, 2019
- in COVER, LEGAL
78
0
Walter Onnoghen

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has put a lie to the speculation that he has resigned.

Justice Onnoghen has scheduled the swearing-in of members of the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals for January 26 (Saturday).

The CJN’s spokesman, Awassam Bassey made this public in a brief statement on Friday morning.

Bassey described as “fake news” the speculation that Justice Onnoghen has resigned.

He said: “There’s absolutely no truth in the rumours making the round that the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has resigned his office. It is fake news!

The Hon CJN was in the office all through yesterday and sat in court.

“As part of his duties, the Hon CJN will be swearing in members of the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals tomorrow (Saturday 26th January 2019).

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Spotlighting the Diverse Opportunities in the Nigerian Hospitality Industry

The global hospitality industry is a trillion dollar