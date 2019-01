Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen is conspicously absent at the commencement of proceedings at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja Monday.

Onnoghen is being arraigned by the federal government for non declaration of assets.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, is leading 45 other senior advocates to defend the CJN.

The defence counsel is currently challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Details later….