Only 1.16% Of Underage UTME Candidates Demonstrated Exceptional Performance — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that merely 467 out of the 40,247 underage candidates who participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) attained scores high enough to be categorized as having “exceptional ability,” representing just 1.16 percent.

This figure emerged from the total 1,955,069 UTME results processed for the year, as reported by PUNCH Online.

In an update posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @JAMBHQ, on Monday, the examination body stated that while underage candidates were granted the opportunity to exhibit their academic potential, “their performance in the subsequent three stages is still pending,” signifying that the assessment process for these high-performing minors is ongoing.

Cases of Exam Infractions and Absenteeism

The Board also highlighted several troubling issues relating to misconduct and absenteeism during the 2025 UTME exercise. According to the Board, “A total of 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions,” while an additional “2,157 others are currently under investigation for suspected malpractice.” Equally alarming was the number of candidates who failed to attend the examination.

“71,701 candidates were recorded as absent,” JAMB revealed, though it did not immediately provide details on the reasons behind their non-appearance.

Biometric and Result Processing Issues

JAMB also acknowledged recurring complications with biometric verification, noting that candidates affected by such issues are currently being investigated. “Those who are cleared will be rescheduled for their examination at specially designated centres,” the Board stated.

Furthermore, the results of certain groups, such as visually impaired candidates and those categorized under the JEOG group, are still undergoing processing, the Board added.

The body further announced plans for a press briefing where additional details would be shared. During the event, individual results will be unveiled, and result-checking portals will be activated for all candidates.

Earlier in February, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed that students below the age of 16 with “exceptional” academic records would be allowed to register for UTME through the Exceptionally Brilliant Window initiative.

2025 UTME Performance Statistics

A detailed analysis of the 2025 UTME results shows that a significant portion of candidates scored below the 200 benchmark, with only 0.63% managing to attain scores of 300 or higher.

According to JAMB’s official data:

4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above — regarded as outstanding performance.

7,658 candidates (0.39%) achieved scores between 300 and 319 — bringing the total number scoring above 300 to 12,414 (0.63%).

In the higher-mid range:

73,441 candidates (3.76%) scored between 250 and 299.

334,560 candidates (17.11%) fell within the 200–249 score range.

A significant majority of examinees landed in the mid-to-low performance categories:

983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199, a range that typically meets minimum admission criteria for many institutions.

488,197 candidates (24.97%) earned scores between 140 and 159.

57,419 (2.94%) scored in the 120–139 bracket.

3,820 candidates (0.20%) achieved scores between 100–119.

2,031 candidates (0.10%) scored below 100.

Summary of Insights

These figures reveal that over 75% of all candidates scored below the 200 threshold commonly required for admission into competitive courses and institutions. Only a minimal percentage — 0.63% — achieved scores that placed them in the highest performance tier. Notably, the largest group of candidates, over 50%, scored within the 160–199 range, highlighting a general trend toward average academic performance.