Nigeria And United States Deepen Intelligence Sharing To Safeguard Religious Freedom

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker co chaired a high level plenary session of the Nigeria–United States Joint Working Group in Abuja on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The meeting was convened in direct response to Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by President Donald Trump under the International Religious Freedom Act. Strategic discussions focused on moving the bilateral relationship beyond dialogue into measurable operational impact with a specific emphasis on deterring violence against vulnerable groups and protecting Christian communities in the North Central and Kaduna states.

The session highlighted that intensified cooperation since November 2025 has already translated into tangible gains for Nigeria’s military operations. NSA Ribadu confirmed that closer coordination between U.S. AFRICOM and Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has strengthened target identification and operational fidelity in Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Fasan Yamma.

This collaboration has reportedly led to the neutralization of hundreds of terrorists and the destruction of key logistics hubs. As part of this deepening bond the United States has committed to the timely delivery of outstanding military hardware including drones, helicopters, and support systems procured over the last five years along with the provision of surplus defense equipment.

Under Secretary Hooker urged the Nigerian government to take stronger and sustained action to protect communities following recent reports of mass abductions in Kaduna State. She emphasized that religious freedom is now a central pillar of the U.S.–Nigeria engagement and is intrinsically linked to broader interests in trade, energy, and regional stability.

To address these concerns Nigeria is expanding its early warning and rapid response mechanisms and developing a national database to serve as a single authoritative source for verifiable data on casualties arising from violence. This move aims to strengthen evidence based decision making and ensure that perpetrators of atrocities are held accountable through expanded investigations and prosecutions.

The working group also discussed strategies for the safe return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes in the North Central states and methods to interdict terrorist financing and arms flows. Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris stated that this engagement is the third high level meeting with senior U.S. officials in three months reflecting a mature relationship grounded in trust and shared responsibility.

The delegates concluded the session by agreeing that the next meeting of the Working Group will be held in the United States to further consolidate the gains recorded in counter terrorism and civilian protection.