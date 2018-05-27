Ondo Residents Receive Free Medical Treatment

Over 500 residents of Fagbo community in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, May 26, benefited from the free medical treatment, organized by an Ondo town based Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO) Dr. Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI)

The organisation also distributed drugs worth several thousands of naira to the people of the agrarian community who have health related challenges, while several others were tested for blood pressure.

Speaking on the occasion, the founder of the organisation, US based Medical Doctor, Rhoda Makinde said the programme has no political undertone.

According to her, it was organised to complement the effort of the State Government in the areas of taking healthcare facilities to the grassroots.