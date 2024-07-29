Olympics 2024: US Start Basketball Gold Defense With 110-84 Defeat of Serbia

In the opening match of their men’s basketball gold medal defense, the United States defeated Serbia, the runners-up in the World Cup, 110-84 on Sunday at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Less than three minutes into the first quarter of the Group C match, the Serbians had a 10-2 advantage, but it did not take long for the United States to rally. They jumped off to a 14–12 lead with a 12–2 run and never looked back. With 21 and 23 points, respectively, Kevin Durant and LeBron James led the way.

Even though Serbia’s 20 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić were unable to overcome the United States, who were filled with NBA talent,.

The U.S. is chasing a fourth consecutive and record-extending 17th overall Olympic gold. Their next game is against South Sudan on Wednesday, while Serbia will face Puerto Rico on the same day.