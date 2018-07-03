Oluseyi Bickersteth Takes Baton from Ogbechie as New Chairman Diamond Bank BOD

Diamond Bank recently announced the appointment of Oluseyi Bickersteth as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2018.

This appointment comes against the backdrop of Bickerseth’s strong values and vision which both align with the bank’s current focus of delivering excellent performance by leveraging technology to provide financial solutions to retail markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Uzoma Dozie, GMD/CEO, Diamond Bank, said: “We are honoured to have Mr Oluseyi Bickersteth join and chair our Board of Directors. We welcome his wealth of experience and look forward to his valuable contributions.”

Bickersteth holds a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ibadan and an M.Sc. in Economics from the York University in Canada. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Prior to being the Chairman of KPMG Africa Practice and National Senior Partner of the Nigerian Practice, he was the Head of Tax and Regulatory practice and served as Engagement Partner on major tax advisory and compliance projects. Bickersteth played an oversight and coordinating role in KPMG’s delivery of professional services to companies in the Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria, Cameroun, Angola, Equatorial Guinea & Gabon. He also heads the Oversight Committee for KPMG Africa.

He was involved in Vision 2010 of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which prepared a memorandum on the vision for Nigeria, by year 2010. He has also chaired a working group on “Nigerian Tax Reforms 2003 & Beyond” for the Federal Government of Nigeria and has served on the technical committee of the Federal Government that prepared the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for the oil and gas sector.

Bickersteth takes over from Prof. Chris Ogbechie who retired, on March 31, 2018, after completion of his tenure.