Olam Agri’s Animal Feed Business Awards 65 Scholarships In Annual Back-To-School Programme

Olam Agri, a leading player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, has successfully concluded the second edition of its Back-to-School Scholarship Programme, a significant initiative that has provided financial aid to a total of 65 students from staff families and host communities in Ilorin and Kaduna.

This initiative is part of Olam Agri’s Seeds for the Future (SFTF) initiative, which is committed to ensuring a secure and sustainable future for local populations. The programme reflects Olam Agri’s deep commitment to education, employee welfare, and community development, easing the financial burden of schooling while investing in Nigeria’s next generation of leaders.

Amit Agarwal, Business Head for Olam Agri’s Integrated Feed & Protein, emphasised the company’s dedication to education, “At Olam Agri, we see education as the cornerstone of national progress. This initiative is a tangible way of empowering young people to achieve their full potential while supporting families in our workforce and communities. We are delighted to see this initiative grow and have a positive impact on so many lives.”

Monica Bissala, a high school student from Kaduna and one of the scholarship recipients, shared her heartfelt gratitude. “I am so happy and thankful to Olam Agri for this scholarship. It will help my parents buy new books and school supplies. This support motivates me to study even harder and achieve my dreams.” Her story is just one of the many lives positively impacted by this initiative.

The programme also received heartfelt appreciation from beneficiaries within the Olam Agri staff. Alamezie Chimankpa, a staff member and a parent of a scholar in Ilorin, remarked, “Olam Agri has always been a family, and this scholarship proves their commitment to our well-being. This gesture has brought immense relief to my family, and I am deeply grateful for their support.”

Community leaders also praised the company’s efforts. Mr Joseph Sauri Garba, the Kogunan Gbagyi of Chikun Local Government Area, a community leader from Kaduna, noted, “This programme shows that Olam Agri is not just a company in our community, but a true partner. By helping our children get a good education, they are building a stronger and more prosperous future for all of us. We are thankful for their continued partnership.” His words reflect the widespread community support for this initiative.

The Back-to-Scholarship Programme reflects Olam Agri’s vision that true business success is inseparable from social impact. By investing in the education of young people, the company not only supports families today but also helps build a skilled, resilient generation that will shape a brighter and more prosperous future for Nigeria.