Okpebholo hails return of Benin Bronzes, reaffirms Oba’s custodianship of artefacts

Key points

Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo described the return of the Benin Bronzes as a historic milestone for the Benin Kingdom.

He said the artefacts belong in the custody of the Oba of Benin because of their cultural and spiritual significance.

The NCMM said all artefacts returned by Switzerland have arrived in Nigeria and more restitution efforts are ongoing.

Switzerland described the restitution as a milestone in its relationship with Nigeria.

Main story

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has described the return of the Benin Bronzes as a historic milestone, reaffirming that the artefacts belong under the custody of the Oba of Benin while commending Switzerland for its role in their restitution.

Okpebholo spoke on Wednesday in Benin while receiving a delegation led by the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway. The delegation included the Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos, Conny Camenzind, the Director of the Ethnographic Museum of the University of Zurich, Prof. Alice Hertzog, and the museum’s curator, Dr Alex Malefaother.

The governor described the return of the artefacts as a defining moment for the Benin Kingdom and said they should remain in the custody of the traditional institution.

“There is no point playing politics with what belongs to the palace. Those bronzes are not just bronze; they are symbolic and spiritual to our kingdom. They all belong to the Oba’s Palace. We have only one Oba Palace in Edo,” he said.

Okpebholo explained that the Benin Bronzes represent the cultural heritage of the Benin people and reflected on their removal during the British expedition to Benin, which he said was motivated by the global recognition of the greatness of the Benin Empire.

He thanked the Swiss Government for facilitating their return, describing the gesture as one that would strengthen goodwill while preserving the kingdom’s cultural identity.

Earlier, Holloway said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Edo State Government and marking another milestone in the international campaign to recover Benin artefacts.

He said the commission was working with the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to secure the return of more artefacts taken abroad.

According to him, the delegation would proceed to the palace to symbolically present some of the returned artefacts for ceremonial blessings, adding that all the artefacts returned by Switzerland had already arrived in Nigeria and were currently in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the Swiss Government, Camenzind described the restitution as a major milestone in relations between Switzerland and Nigeria.

She said the successful collaboration with the NCMM and participating museums marked the beginning of a long-term partnership between both countries.

The issues

The return of the Benin Bronzes forms part of a broader international movement to repatriate cultural artefacts removed during the colonial era. Nigeria has intensified diplomatic efforts in recent years to recover artefacts held in museums and private collections across Europe and North America.

What’s being said

“Those bronzes are not just bronze; they are symbolic and spiritual to our kingdom.” — Monday Okpebholo

“Benin is ground zero when it comes to restitution, and NCMM is at the forefront of the battle for restitution.” — Olugbile Holloway

What’s next

The returned artefacts will be presented symbolically to the Oba of Benin before discussions continue with foreign museums and governments over the return of additional Benin artefacts.

Bottom line

The return of more Benin Bronzes from Switzerland marks another step in Nigeria’s campaign to recover looted cultural treasures, with Edo authorities reaffirming that the artefacts belong under the custodianship of the Oba of Benin.