Lagos intensifies campaign against sexual violence, bullying in schools

Key points

Lagos State has stepped up efforts to tackle sexual violence, bullying, cultism and drug abuse in public schools through a statewide sensitisation programme.

The campaign targets students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders across the state’s six educational districts.

Authorities urged teachers to promptly report abuse and encouraged students to speak out against violence and intimidation.

The government says the initiative is aimed at creating safer learning environments and strengthening child protection.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to protect children from sexual and gender-based violence, bullying, cultism and drug abuse through a sensitisation programme targeting students, teachers and other education stakeholders.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Social Violence Agency (DSVA) and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, was held on Wednesday in Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, said the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to creating safe, inclusive and disciplined schools that support learning, character development and responsible citizenship.

He warned that sexual and gender-based violence, bullying, cult activities and substance abuse continue to threaten children’s physical, emotional and educational development.

Alli-Balogun urged teachers to go beyond classroom instruction by serving as mentors and protectors who can identify early warning signs of abuse, encourage open communication and ensure reported cases receive prompt attention.

He also called on parents, religious organisations and community leaders to work alongside schools in protecting children, stressing that safeguarding learners requires collective responsibility.

According to him, education should not be measured solely by academic achievement but by the ability to nurture confident, disciplined and morally upright citizens.

“Collaboration is key in this mission. Through partnerships such as this, we continue to strengthen child protection and promote positive values across our public secondary schools,” he said.

The commissioner added that teachers should never ignore reports of abuse or bullying, while urging students to reject cultism, drug abuse and violence, and to report cases of intimidation or harassment involving themselves or their classmates.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, said the programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, bullying, cultism and drug abuse in schools.

She called on students, teachers, parents and communities to work together in creating safer learning environments, describing discipline, vigilance and mutual respect as essential to quality education.

“Protecting our children requires collective action, and every student and teacher must stand firmly against sexual violence, bullying, cultism and drug abuse in our schools,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Social Violence Agency, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, encouraged students to report abuse promptly, avoid isolated locations and reject inappropriate advances from both peers and adults.

She advised students to report incidents through the agency’s dedicated helpline and reminded participants that child protection is a shared responsibility.

The programme attracted students, teachers and other stakeholders from the six educational districts across Lagos State.

The issues

Schools are increasingly being recognised as critical spaces for preventing violence against children. Beyond academic instruction, education authorities are placing greater emphasis on child protection, mental wellbeing and early intervention to address issues such as bullying, sexual abuse, cult recruitment and substance abuse before they escalate.

What’s being said

“Teachers must never ignore reports of abuse or bullying because every child deserves protection, dignity, fairness and opportunities to reach their highest aspirations.” — Jamiu Alli-Balogun

“Our students must remember that their voice matters. Speak up when you witness or experience any form of abuse or intimidation.” — Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite

What’s next

The state government is expected to continue the sensitisation campaign across public secondary schools, working with education authorities, DSVA and community stakeholders to strengthen child protection and encourage reporting of abuse.

Bottom line

Lagos is broadening its child protection efforts by mobilising schools, families and communities to combat sexual violence, bullying, cultism and drug abuse, with a focus on creating safer learning environments for students.