Okowa Denies Backing Atiku For 2019

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has denied backing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar on his quest to get the party’s ticket in the 2019 presidential ambition election.

He said as a Governor he is not expected to endorse any presidential aspirant.

Okowa said although the former vice president made statements that have endeared him to many Deltans, delegates from Delta State at the forthcoming PDP convention “will be allowed to exercise their discretion in their vote”.

He said, “When he talked to Deltans, it was obvious that he made a lot of statements that interested our people and as I did say he is a friend of the state and if his programmes continue to interest the people, I will not be able to hold back the hands of the people.”

Okowa who spoke at an interactive session with reporters on Wednesday in Asaba- the Delta State Capital said another PDP presidential aspirant Sule Lamido who visited the State recently was also well received, adding that Lamido has many loyalists in the State.

He said he hoped all PDP presidential aspirants will begin to talk to each other as not all of them will get into the final stages.

On the statement credited to new APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole that his major task is to destroy PDP, Okowa cautioned politicians to exercise decorum, adding that he does not like grandstanding.

He said,” Everybody has the right to play politics but they have to be very careful with the choice of words they use. The people want to hear what will please them and nothing else”.

On the alleged sack of Delta Line workers, Okowa, said they were not sacked but relieved of their work after all incentives and benefits were being paid to them.

He said, “Delta Line is a commercial venture and it is supposed to make money for itself but overtime the government has been pouring money into it but the return is millions of debts.”

Continuing, “The only workable vehicles were only 80 and the rest were at different mechanic workshops across the state. And a situation were 5 drivers are attached to one vehicle is not acceptable.”

“We all agreed that Delta Line workers should be relieved and they left with what is entitled to them. They are being owed 8 months and gradually, we are paying them all and the new management will retain about 120 workers.

On rumor that 500 DESOPADEC workers have being deployed to the Delta State Traffic Management Agency, DESTMA, Okowa have denied knowledge of such deployment, adding that he was only aware of some of staff of DESOPADEC who were not working but were deployed to Post Primary schools for teaching

He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on the section A of Ughelli/Isoko/Asaba road by the contractor handling the project, adding that the work will recommence during the dry season