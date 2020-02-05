Okada Ban: Pandemonium as Violence Rocks Iyana Ipaja

Barely 48-hours after some commercial motorcycle operators took over Ijora Badia and Ijora 7up area of Lagos to protest the ban on their operations by the Lagos State Government, the ugly incident has now extended its head to Iyana-Ipaja area. The angry riders have set fire on used tyres, blocking the entire road in and out of the area.

Most affected is the Agege motor road that leads to Abule-Egba and Sango. Many persons were said to have sustained injuries as they tried to escape from the area. The Commercial motorcycle riders also are known as Okada riders as well as tricycle operators referred to as Keke Marwa pelted stones and sachet water at policemen drafted to quell the crisis. “Passengers ran in different directions as the protesters battled with security Operatives,” Taiwo Adamu, a vulcanizer at Abule-Egba was quoted to have said.

The protesters also set bonfires and disrupted business activities in the area. An eyewitness, identified simply as Joju said, “There is a serious shooting and riot in Iyana Ipaja between the task force and local bike men. God will protect us all.” Three persons were feared dead while many injured when the Okada riders took over Ijora Badia and Ijora 7up. The police said about 20 persons were arrested. The state government had penultimate Tuesday outlawed the operations of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Area some Local Government Development Areas (LCDA) of the State.

Source: Daily Trust