Oil prices fluctuate as iran talks temper supply disruption fears

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 27, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude trades at $116.24 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $102.07 during Tuesday’s trading, according to Reuters market reporting

Diplomatic talks involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Pakistan and Iran raise hopes of reducing regional tensions and limiting oil supply disruptions

Renewed security threats and unresolved US-Iran negotiations continue to leave uncertainty around shipments through the Strait of Hormuz

Main Story

Oil prices fluctuated on Tuesday as diplomatic efforts to ease Middle East tensions offered some relief to supply concerns, while continuing security risks kept crude near recent highs. Reuters reported Brent futures up 0.4% at $116.24 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up 0.3% at $102.07 at 0718 GMT.

The latest prices differ from the figures in the supplied draft, which listed Brent at $110.52 and WTI at $101.42. Those earlier figures should not be presented as Tuesday’s current prices without confirming their trading date and contract details.

The diplomatic activity followed talks in Tehran on Monday involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan with Iranian officials. The discussions focused on regional security and efforts to prevent further escalation. Saudi Arabia said the visit sought to establish open negotiating channels to “prevent the return of military escalation,” according to Reuters.

Progress in diplomacy could reduce concerns about interruptions to oil shipments, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global energy supplies. However, the outlook remains uncertain because regional attacks and disagreements over the terms of negotiations continue to pose risks.

The supplied report said Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, outlined seven conditions Tehran wants Washington to accept before serious negotiations can begin. They include lifting the naval blockade, guaranteeing safe passage for commercial and oil tankers, removing unilateral sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending the war. These conditions were not independently verified in the supplied material.

What’s Being Said

Saudi Arabia said the diplomatic visit was intended to open channels to “prevent the return of military escalation,” according to Reuters. 【turn217964search0】

The supplied report says Ali Bagheri made Iran’s acceptance conditions a prerequisite for serious negotiations with Washington. It does not provide an independently verified direct quotation from Bagheri or a separate response from US officials.

What’s Next

Monitor further statements from Iran, the United States and regional mediators for evidence of progress towards negotiations.

Track Brent and WTI futures for price changes as traders assess diplomatic developments and security risks.

Watch for developments affecting tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz, which could alter expectations for global oil supply.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Diplomatic engagement may reduce the immediate risk premium in oil prices, but it has not removed the threat of supply disruption. Traders will need evidence of sustained de-escalation and safer shipping conditions before treating negotiations as a durable change in the market outlook.