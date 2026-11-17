KEY POINTS

Brent crude rose 0.2 per cent to $92.61 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $85.73.

The International Energy Agency expects the global oil market to return to surplus in the fourth quarter as Middle East exports recover.

Continued attacks on shipping and uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz are limiting downward pressure on prices.

MAIN STORY

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as expectations of increased global supply offset concerns about security risks in the Middle East and possible declines in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures gained 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $92.61 a barrel by 0910 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures edged up by one cent to $85.73.

Despite the modest gains, both benchmarks have recorded significant declines this month. Brent has fallen 22 per cent, while WTI has dropped 18 per cent.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that the global oil market was expected to return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026 as Middle Eastern exports recover faster than demand.

The improvement in supply has also been reflected in falling oil shipping costs, suggesting that some of the additional charges associated with transporting crude through the region’s troubled waters are easing.

However, attacks on shipping and Iranian strikes on US bases in Bahrain have continued to create uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil exports.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of members’ maximum sustainable production capacity.

The review will help determine production quotas for members of the wider OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia. The group is scheduled to meet on November 29 to decide its output policy for 2027.

In the United States, crude oil stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last week, their lowest level since August 1982, according to Department of Energy data.

The decline forms part of an agreement by the US to release 172 million barrels from the reserve.

THE ISSUES

Oil prices are currently being pulled in opposite directions by supply expectations and geopolitical risks.

When more crude becomes available than the market needs, prices generally face downward pressure. The IEA’s forecast of a fourth-quarter surplus therefore suggests that recovering Middle Eastern exports could ease the supply concerns that previously supported higher prices.

However, the Strait of Hormuz remains a major source of uncertainty. Continued attacks on vessels or disruptions to shipping could delay exports, increase transportation costs and push prices higher, even when global production is sufficient to meet demand.

The decline in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve also matters because the reserve provides an emergency supply cushion. Its falling stock levels could become a concern if another major disruption affects global oil supplies.

For Nigeria, the direction of international crude prices matters for government oil revenue and foreign exchange earnings. Lower prices could reduce earnings from crude exports, although the actual impact will also depend on production volumes and other factors.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors are awaiting US inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute, expected at 2030 GMT on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

The figures could provide further evidence of whether US crude and refined-product stocks are tightening or building.

Attention will also turn to the November 29 OPEC+ meeting, where producers are expected to decide their output policy for 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

Oil prices remain under pressure from expectations of a global supply surplus, but tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are preventing a clearer decline. The balance between recovering exports and shipping disruptions will remain central to the market’s direction.

Reuters