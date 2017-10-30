OIL & GAS JOB | Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

OIL & GAS JOB | Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

- October 30, 2017
Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited – We are on a Quest to build a thriving business in the Oil and Engineering Industry.

Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited is a value-driven company offering full-service in oil and gas, as well as engineering service. We offer engineering, design, procurement, steel and fabrication services as well as provide customized integrated services specific to clients, to include cost-effective delivery.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DETAILS AND APPLY

