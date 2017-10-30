MANUFACTURING JOB | Guinness Nigeria Graduate Skills Development Scholarship Programme

Guinness Nigeria is offering bright, ambitious graduates of Electrical/Electronic and Mechanical Engineering a unique opportunity to train at the prestigious National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).
Description
This scholarship will provide full tuition for Engineering graduates to enroll for the 2017/2018 one year NAPTIN Graduate Skills Development Programme (NGSDP).
This intensive programme equips graduates with the technical skills they need to build successful careers in the Nigerian Power Sector. By offering this scholarship, Guinness Nigeria seeks to play a part in developing Nigeria’s power sector while fostering Youth development across Nigeria.
We welcome applications from candidates from all parts of Nigeria. However in Line with our corporate social responsibilities and commitments to our host communities, we strongly encourage applications from candidates from our host communities listed below:
- Ogba, Ikeja Local Government Area, Lagos State
- Oregbeni, Oregbeni lkpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State
- Egbeluowo, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Abia State
- Odeukwu, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Abia State
Eligibility
- Candidates must be University/Polytechnic Electrical /Electronic or Mechanical Engineering graduates who have completed their National Youth Service Corps programme.
- Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
