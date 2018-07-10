Obasanjo Makes Crowd Go Wild at PDP Rally, Bids Oladipupo Adebutu Success

It was a moment of wild jubilations and rekindled hope for thousands of the supporters of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday stormed the political rally of a governorship aspirant of the party in the state, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to honour him.

Obasanjo who dressed in white kaftan created excitement in the mammoth crowd when he walked into the rally and waved, an indication that he wished the party and Adebutu success in their aspiration.

Obasanjo who quitted partisan politics in the build–up to the 2015 general election, did not speak during the brief moment at the rally that took place at an expanse ground within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the state capital.