Obasanjo Likens Buhari’s Administration to Abacha’s Rule

Rates President irredeemable • Doubts INEC’s integrity, urges Amina Zakari’s removal

Flays commission for declaring Osun guber rerun

Tasks international community on visa withdrawal, freezing of accounts, trial at ICC over rigged polls

Condemns TraderMoni, declares Osinbajo victim of ‘corruption of the best’

Deplores Onnoghen’s ordeal as ploy to intimidate judiciary

PDP has been vindicated’

APC denies plan to rig elections

It is less than four weeks to the presidential election of February 16 where President Muhammadu Buhari is a prime contender. But former President Olusegun Obasanjo has words of caution for those who are rooting for Buhari : Do not vote for him; he has returned Nigeria to the Gen. Sani Abacha era. While warning that Buhari lacked the mental capacity to run the affairs of the country, he also doubted the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that could ensure free and fair elections.

Obasanjo alleged that even when figures, facts and statistics were made clear to Buhari, he kept repeating what is untrue, either because he could not understand or it was for mischief purposes “and that places him on the level of a pathological liar.” Obasanjo noted that a statement by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in 2003 in which he (Tinubu) described Buhari as an agent of distabilisation, ethnic bigot and religious fanatic who, if given the chance, would ensure the disintegration of the country, was prophetic.

The former president, in an open letter yesterday titled: “Point for Concern and Action,” said the Osun State election, which was conclusive was declared inclusive despite all advice to the contrary.

He alleged that the Buhari’s refusal to sign the revised Electoral Reform Bill into law is to rig elections, adding that his followers are working with security agencies and election officials to perfect the plan of rigging.Obasanjo described the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, as a ploy to intimidate the judiciary as a whole in preparation for all election cases that would go before them.