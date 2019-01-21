Victor Moses Demands £2.86 million from Relegation threatened Fernebahce

Chelsea winger, Victor Moses has made a sensational demand of £2.86m as ‘assurance fee’ from Fernebahce, in the likelihood of the team getting relegated after he joins them, reports footballlive.ng.

The report at the weekend said Fernebahce were still keen on adding Moses to their squad this month but, though the Istanbul-based side have reached an agreement with Chelsea for the winger, the former Super Eagles star is holding out for possible damages.

Apart from a princely assurance fee, Moses is also seeking 200,000 euros in bonus fee, if he helps Fernebahce avoid relegation, while preparing a cushion in the event that he failed to save them from demotion.

The winger’s caution is based on the startling reality that Fenerbahce are in the Turkish Super Lig relegation zone after the first stanza, as The Yellow Navy Blues sit 17th on the 18-team table with 16 points.

The club that once had Austin Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Joseph Yobo and Emmanuel Emenike on their cards are just four points ahead of last placed Rizespor, and are seeking reinforcements to ward off relegation.Subsequently, for Fenerbahce to get Moses on loan from Chelsea, they will have to pay him full wages for five months, which amounts to about £2.86m in total.