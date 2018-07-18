Obama Meets, Addresses Young African Leaders in South Africa

They are the first class of the Africa leadership programme run by The Obama Foundation.

He has repeated the message he made yesterday while giving the annual Mandela lecture – that he was inspired by Nelson Mandela to serve.

He told the young people that he was also inspired by the work they were doing in their communities.

Mr Obama says he knew while he was still president that he wanted to return to Africa to help its young people build networks, as he says it is through networks that people are able to build communities and his foundation wants to help to bridge that gap.

He is currently taking questions from participants.

The BBC’s Pumza Fihlani has tweeted this picture from the event: