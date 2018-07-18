Visa Releases World Cup Venues Spending Details

Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA, yesterday released an analysis of spending inside the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia stadiums from the opening match on June 14 through the semi-finals on July 11.

The data highlights the increased consumer adoption of innovative payment technology, as fifty percent of purchases with Visa in tournament venues utilised contactless transactions, including cards, mobile devices and wearables.

Visa cardholders on average spent 1,408 rubles (approximately $23.00) per transaction inside the stadiums throughout the tournament, with fans from Russia spending the most, followed by United States and Mexico, respectively.

The largest average individual purchases were seen on in-stadium merchandise (4,200 rubles; approximately $68.00), Fan Fest merchandise (3,300 rubles; approximately $53.00) and in-stadium food and beverage (800 rubles; approximately $13.00).

“Visa’s sponsorships enable us to showcase the latest in payment innovation on a global stage,” said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer, Visa Inc.

“Visa cardholder spending data during the FIFA World Cup™ illustrates the growth of contactless payments in Russia and fans’ reliance on quick and secure payments so that they can spend less time in line and more time focused on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Revd Samuel Ikpea, has commended Russia for hosting the 2018 Word Cup successful won by France after beating Croatia 4-2.

While relishing the ambience in Russia, Ikpea said the memories of the Mundial would remain forever with the club, adding that the over 500 club members from Nigeria and others from different parts of the world thoroughly enjoyed their close to one month stay in the Russia.

“For us in Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Russia 2018 gave us a more interesting and unforgettable impression about the country.

It was the smoothest we have had regarding fans ID and other logistics.

These and lots more were professionally sorted out before we discovered a very friendly and hospitable Russia,” said Ikpea excitingly.