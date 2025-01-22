NYSC 2024 Batch C Stream 2 Orientation Camp Commences Nationwide

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially commenced the 2024 Batch C Stream 2 Orientation Camp across the country today, Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The announcement was made via the NYSC’s official social media platform on Tuesday, urging all prospective corps members (PCMs) to report to their designated camps as stated on their call-up letters.

The orientation camp marks the beginning of the mandatory one-year national service programme designed to foster unity and development among Nigerian graduates under 30.

Deployment and Camp Logistics

NYSC confirmed that deployment letters for Batch C Stream 2 PCMs have been released, allowing them to access their postings and prepare for the service year. For logistical reasons, some PCMs originally deployed to Lagos State will undertake their orientation course in Ekiti, Ondo, or Osun camps. Similarly, those posted to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may be required to attend camps in Nasarawa or Kaduna States.

“All prospective corps members are urged to follow these directives and report to their assigned camps as specified,” the NYSC noted.

In a strong advisory, the NYSC reiterated the importance of safety during the travel period. “PCMs are advised not to travel to orientation camps at night,” the scheme stated, underscoring its commitment to ensuring the welfare of corps members.

To complete the registration process at the orientation camps, PCMs were reminded to print and sign the addendum to their call-up letters and present it during registration.

The NYSC, established in 1973, aims to promote national unity, integration, and development through the deployment of graduates to various parts of the country. The service year comprises three key phases: a three-week orientation camp, a primary assignment phase, and a community development service period.

The three-week orientation camp includes paramilitary training, skill acquisition programmes, and lectures designed to equip corps members for their service year.

Prospective corps members are encouraged to stay updated through the NYSC’s official social media channels and adhere to all instructions as they prepare for this important milestone.