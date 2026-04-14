NUPRC issues new directive on methane emissions reporting

Keypoints

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a new directive for upstream operators to adopt standardized Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) practices.

has issued a new directive for upstream operators to adopt standardized Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) practices. Operators are required to report emissions using IPCC Tier 2 Methodologies starting from the third quarter of 2026 .

starting from the . A full transition to IPCC Tier 3 —the highest and most precise measurement-based level—is mandated by January 2027 .

—the highest and most precise measurement-based level—is mandated by . The move aligns with Nigeria’s commitments to Net-Zero by 2060 and the elimination of routine flaring by 2030.

Main Story

In a series of official communications on Tuesday, the NUPRC formally institutionalized new guidelines to manage methane and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The commission explained that the directive is designed to replace theoretical estimates with credible, science-based inventories that are comparable with international standards. To ensure a smooth transition, the commission has already begun workshops to address existing technical capacity limitations and infrastructural gaps among local operators.

The regulator also commemorated the first anniversary of Upstream Decarbonization Day (#DDay), which was first declared on March 18, 2025.

The commission noted that decarbonization is no longer a separate environmental consideration but is now core to how upstream projects are designed, approved, and monitored. By mandating a shift from basic Tier 1 reporting to high-level Tier 3 methodologies, Nigeria aims to unlock “climate-smart” investments and strengthen its credibility in the global energy market.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the upstream sector is the technical transition cost, as moving to Tier 3 reporting requires significant investment in advanced sensors, satellite monitoring, and data analytics infrastructure. Authorities must solve the problem of measurement gaps in older brownfield assets where legacy equipment makes precise methane tracking difficult. Furthermore, there is a regulatory compliance risk; if smaller local operators cannot meet the January 2027 deadline for Tier 3, they may face sanctions or difficulty in securing international financing. To achieve these green goals, the NUPRC must now balance strict enforcement with the “capacity building” promised in its industry guidance sessions.

What’s Being Said

“The Commission formally declared March 18, 2025 as Decarbonization Day… embedding decarbonisation into the core of upstream petroleum regulation,” stated the NUPRC .

. Oil and gas operators have expressed support for the move but highlighted that the timeline for full Tier 3 transition (January 2027) is “highly ambitious” given current equipment lead times.

have expressed support for the move but highlighted that the timeline for full Tier 3 transition (January 2027) is “highly ambitious” given current equipment lead times. Environmental experts have noted that shifting to measurement-based reporting is the only way to prove Nigeria is actually meeting its NDC climate commitments.

have noted that shifting to measurement-based reporting is the only way to prove Nigeria is actually meeting its NDC climate commitments. Investment analysts observed that clear MRV practices will make Nigerian upstream projects more attractive to global ESG-focused funds.

What’s Next

Upstream operators are expected to submit their initial Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management Plans (GHGEMP) to the commission immediately.

are expected to submit their initial Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management Plans (GHGEMP) to the commission immediately. The third quarter of 2026 will serve as the critical launch period for mandatory Tier 2 reporting across all active oil and gas fields.

will serve as the critical launch period for mandatory Tier 2 reporting across all active oil and gas fields. The NUPRC is anticipated to deploy more MRV-enabling infrastructure , possibly including joint monitoring platforms for clusters of smaller operators.

, possibly including joint monitoring platforms for clusters of smaller operators. A full industry-wide audit is likely in early 2027 to verify that all operators have successfully transitioned to measurement-based Tier 3 reporting.

Bottom Line

The NUPRC’s directive marks the end of “estimates-based” environmental reporting in Nigeria. By forcing a move to Tier 3 by 2027, the regulator is betting that transparency will attract the next wave of energy investors who prioritize low-carbon development.