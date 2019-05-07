NSE Sets to “eRace” Cancer at 2019 NSE Corporate Challenge

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is pleased to announce that the 6th edition of the NSE Corporate Challenge will hold on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Muri-Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Instituted in 2014, the NSE Corporate Challenge is a one-d​ay competitive and fun-filled 5 kilometres walk, jog and run event, designed to create awareness on the early detection and raise funds to support the fight against cancer in Nigeria. The day’s activities will also include dance, aerobics, music and entertainment. Winners in the various race categories will be recognized at the medal presentation ceremony.

This year’s event will bring together participants from listed and non-listed companies, dealing member firms, government institutions and other non-commercial organizations; as well as celebrities and other notable Nigerians to support the fight against cancer. Interested participants are encouraged to register online at www.nse-eracecancer.com.

Globally, cancer has become a major source of morbidity and mortality. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that 9.6 million people died from cancer in 2018, 70% of which occur in low- and middle-income countries. In Nigeria, an estimated 116,000 new cases of cancer and 41,000 cancer-related deaths were recorded in 2018.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Bola Adeeko, Head of Shared Services Division of The Exchange, said, “In the past five years, NSE has taken a leadership position in raising cancer awareness and increasing advocacy, leveraging its access to a vast network of employees and clients of listed companies, dealing member firms, well-meaning individuals and other stakeholders. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and frequent exercise has been proven to be an effective approach to reduce the risk of cancer. This is why NSE has chosen sports as a vehicle to raise awareness and advocate for change”.

“The NSE Corporate Challenge provides an opportunity for collaboration to scale up access to cancer screening services, promotion of early detection, as well as the provision of treatment and palliative care services to diagnosed patients. From past editions of the NSE Corporate Challenge, we have raised N63,362,624, through the support received from corporates, dealing members and wellness companies. I, therefore, call on institutions and individuals to support this cause with the goal of multiplying efforts to prevent avoidable deaths. Together, we truly can overcome the scourge of cancer for future generations”, said Adeeko.

The NSE Corporate Challenge has been highly successful, recording more than 2,035 runners from over 306 institutions, comprising c-suite level executives, top government officials and celebrities. Celebrities such as Ali Baba, MI Abaga, Burna Boy, Seyi Shay, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Gideon Okeke, Debola Williams, Tina Mba, Simisola and Yung6ix amongst others, have at some point thrown their weight behind the NSE Corporate Challenge. The race has also enjoyed huge publicity from both our traditional and digital media partners.