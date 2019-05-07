Breaking: Court Grants Ademola Adeleke N2 Million Bail

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court sitting in Mpape to the sum of two million naira, and a surety to be resident within Mpape.

Senator Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election in Osun state, was earlier arraigned before an Mpape magistrate court for alleged certificate forgery.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th of June.

The Peoples Democratic Party had on Monday called for the immediate and unconditional release of its Governorship Candidate in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, arrested by the police in Abuja.

The Party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan condemned the arrest, describing it as unconstitutional, provocative and part of the plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stall his tribunal case.

He described the arrest as total disregard for the extant order of the an Osun State High Court, Ikirun, issued on Monday, restraining the police or its agents from arresting and detaining him.

He said that the court restrained the police from arresting Adeleke on account of statement of result and testimonial duly issued by Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, pending the determination of the originating summons pending in the court.

He said that the police, however, arrested Adeleke, representing Osun West Senatorial District, on the guise of an invitation despite the direct orders of the state court.

He said that Adeleke, as a law-abiding citizen, honoured an invitation by the police only for him to be arrested and detained in a facility in Maitama, in direct affront to the order of the State High Court.

“The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This is part of the grand plot by the APC to coerce Adeleke to relinquish the mandate that was freely given to him by the people of Osun state, which was further established by the election petition tribunal.

“The plot is to drag Adeleke before an ostensibly compromised magistrate court, over the same issues of alleged forged school testimonial that is already before the Federal High Court.

“This is with a view to using such corridor to secure a stampeded trial and hurried conviction, and put him out of circulation, over trump-up charges.”

Ologbondiyan said that any arraignment of Adeleke in a magistrate court, for a matter already being heard by the Federal High Court, was a calculated plot to cause crisis in the judicial system, enmesh the matter in unnecessary controversy as a pathway to truncate the course of justice in his matter.

“The PDP therefore demands forthwith, the immediate and unconditional release of Adeleke by the police.

“This demand is predicated on fears already in the public space that there are plots by certain elements to poison him in detention.”

Ologbondiyan urged those behind plot against Adeleke to retrace their steps and allow the people of Osun State to move ahead with their preferred governor.

“Nothing, not even these heinous plots, will subvert this reality.”

Adeleke is currently facing trial on seven counts amended charges bordering on examination malpractice before an Abuja Federal High Court.

Adeleke was first arraigned by the Federal Government in September 2018 on four counts bordering on examination malpractice, along with his brother, Sikiru Adeleke and three others.