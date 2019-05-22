NSE Records Gains as MTN’s Stock Tops Market Gainers

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained positive trend on Tuesday with MTN Nigeria Communications leading the gainers’ chart closing at N131.70 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index returned to 30,000 mark, growing by 844.74 points or 2.88 percent to close at 30,218.14 against 29,373.40 on Monday.

Also, the market capitalization which opened at N12. 938 trillion inched N367 billion to close at N13.305 trillion.

A breakdown of the gainers’ table shows that MTN Nigeria garnered N11.95 to close at N131.70 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N7 to close at N185, while Forte Oil appreciated by N2.25 to close at N27.80 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank gained 90k to close at N31.30, while Africa Prudential added 34k to close at N3.94 per share.

On the other hand, Unilever Nigeria led the losers’ table after shedding N1 to close at N31 per share.

Custodians and Investment trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N6, while GlaxosmithKline also shed 50k to close at N8.50 per share.

Nigerian Breweries was down by 35k to close at N62.15, Juli dropped by 16k to close at N1.51 per share.

MTN Nigeria was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 110.72 million shares worth N14.58 billion.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 31.44 million shares valued at N219.40 million, which Sterling Bank traded 26.13 million shares worth N60.16 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold a total of 23.86 million shares valued at N743.51 million, while Transcorp exchanged 21.18 million shares worth N26.19 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded rose 56.51 percent with an exchange of 335.59 million valued at N17.19 million in 4,453 million deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 214.42 million shares worth N7.93 billion transacted in 4,644 deals on Monday.

Source: THISDAY