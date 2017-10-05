NSE Market Index Surges by 0.15% as Bull Regains Control

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, October 4, retraced its step out of the negative territory with the lead indices soaring in value.

The All-Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 0.15% or by 52.48 points to settle at 35,358.57 points.

Gains by Nestle and 18 other stocks kept the market breadth positive with only 18 equities depreciating at the close of transactions.

Nestle led the gainers’ chart with N5.2k growth to settle at N1220.2k per share, while Total Plc moved up by N4.50k to close at N239.50k per share.

International Breweries rose by N1 to end at N38, NASCON advanced by 60k to finish at N12.62k per share, while Stanbic IBTC increased by 49k to end at N40.50k per share.

Conversely, MRS slumped by N1.59k to claim the top spot on the losers’ log, closing at N30.39k per share. It was trailed by Dangote Sugar, which fell by 46k to finish at N13.47k per share, and Nigerian Breweries, which went down by 40k to close at N161.60k per share.

FBN Holdings depreciated by 16k to end at N5.61k per share, while Custodian & Allied deflated by 10k to settle at N3.50k per share.

UBA emerged the most active stock today, trading a total of 25.4 million shares valued at N227.2 million.

FBN Holdings, which came second, traded 23.4 million units worth N133.3 million; while Zenith Bank, which came third, transacted 17.4 million shares at N424.4 million.

Access Bank exchanged 17.3 million shares worth N166 million, while GTBank traded 16.5 million shares valued at N658.6 million.