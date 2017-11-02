NSE Index Up 0.56% As FBN Holdings Leads

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated Wednesday, November 1st by 0.56% to close at 36,887.20 points, compared with the appreciation of 0.54% recorded yesterday

Similarly, the Market Capitalization appreciated today by 0.56% to close at N12.77trn, compared with the appreciation of 0.54% recorded yesterday to close at N12.69trn

The appreciation recorded in the share prices of FBN Holdings, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Flour Mills was mainly responsible for the gain recorded in the Index

Year-to-date, the Index appreciated by 37.26%

The total value of stocks traded on the floors of The NSE was N5.20bn, up by 70.32% from N3.05bn recorded yesterday

The total volume of stocks traded was 249.34mn in 4,119 deals

The three most actively traded stocks were: FBN Holdings (40.09mn), Sterling Bank (31.95mn) and Diamond Bank (26.03mn)

The most actively traded sectors were: Financial Services (212.32mn), Consumer Goods (15.98mn), and Oil and Gas (11.08mn).

The 30-Day, 90-Day and 180-Day NIBOR decreased to 19.69%, 20.98% and 21.60% respectively

The discount rates on the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) depreciated further today by an average of about 30 basis points as the demand witnessed previously in the 2-way-quote market was sustained

Counter-parties took profit on some of the bonds in the secondary market whilst demand dwindled. The March 2027, March 2036, and April 2037 Bonds topped the list of the actively traded securities.

Activity at the interbank foreign exchange market remained low, with quotes ranging between N305.35/US$ and N306.35/US$

The foreign exchange rate at the interbank market opened at N305.35/305.85 and closed at N305.85/306.35, with a high of N305.85/306.35 and a low of N305.35/305.85 to the US$.