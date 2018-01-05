NSE Index Surges by 1.28% on Revitalized Bull Run

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 4, halted the bear run from previous trading day.

As such, the All-Share Index, ASI, edged higher by 1.28% or 488.84 points to finish at 38,676.12 points, bringing Year-to-Date (YtD) to settle higher at 1.13 percent. Likewise, the market capitalisation soared by N174 billion to settle at N13.764 trillion.

To this effect, market breadth closed positive with 50 price gainers paired against seven price losers. Seplat led the gainers’ pack increasing by N23.78k to close at N650 percent. Forte Oil followed by N2.10k growth to settle at N44.10k per share, and International Breweries gained N2 to end at N56.99k per share.

Furthermore, Lafarge added N2 to finish at N49.10k per share, while GTBank garnered N1.54k to close at N42.34k per share.

Conversely, Nestle sat atop the losers’ chart, sliding by N55.99k of its share value to settle at N1500 per share. Mobil shed N6.80k at the close of business today to close at N170 per share, while PZ Cussons fell by 80k to end at N20.40k per share.

Custodian slumped by 19k today to close at N3.79k per share, and NEM Insurance went down by 8k to finish at N1.57k per share.

Meanwhile, Diamond Bank sold the highest volume of shares, trading a total of 169 million shares worth N314.2 million.

It was followed by FCMB, which sold 163.3 million shares valued at N297.6 million, and Transcorp, which exchanged 144.9 million shares for N241.8 million.

Skye Bank transacted 89.3 million shares worth N50.2 million, while Sterling Bank sold 37.8 million shares at N45.8 million.

At the end of trading, the volume and value of transactions surged by 39.95 percent and 83.24 percent respectively, as a total of 825 million shares were traded by investors today in 6,220 deals worth N3.9 billion compared with 589.6 million shares valued at N2.1 billion transacted in 4,366 deals.