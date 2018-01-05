SOCIETY JOB | Graduate Research Assistant – Agriculture, Food Security & Nutrition at the ONE Global Campaign

The ONE Campaign is a global campaign and advocacy organization co-founded by Bono and backed by more than seven and half million people from around the world and every walk of life that are committed to the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Research Assistant – Agriculture, Food Security & Nutrition

Location: Abuja



About the Opportunity

We are looking for an energetic, smart and motivated Research Assistant who believes in the power of research and evidence and wants to change the world with it. The Research Assistant will work with our Global policy team to support our policy-related activities. Specifically they will initially be responsible for supporting our work on Agriculture, Food security and Nutrition. The Assistant will work from our office, preferably in Abuja, and will report to the Policy Director.

We work in a collaborative and creative environment towards reaching a common goal of ending extreme poverty and preventable disease. When you work for ONE, you will receive an exceptional benefits package along with the opportunity to contribute to worldwide causes impacting those most in need.

Responsibilities

In this role, you will:

Collect, analyze, and edit reports on important policy issues on agriculture, food security and nutrition

Prepare for and attend internal and external briefings and meetings, taking thorough notes and reporting back to the Policy Director

Support the Policy Director in our work across several key agriculture and nutrition coalitions

Monitor all global trends in on our issues to ensure that the team is kept informed of relevant updates.

Update policy materials as needed

Perform other tasks as assigned by the supervisor or designee.

Requirements

What we need from you:

A Bachelor’s in International Development, Economics, Politics, Social Science, Agriculture or the equivalent

1-2 years work experience in management consulting, a leading think-tank, academia, agriculture improvement programs, nutrition or any related field

Excellent analytical, quantitative and problem solving skills. Experience of quantitative techniques and data science approaches is desirable.

Excellent experience of MS Office tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Demonstrable interest in development issues, and Africa

Excellent organizational capacities

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills; French is desirable

Strong sense of teamwork and collaboration

Ability to consistently apply good judgment and make good and responsible decisions

Ability to maintain the highest degree of confidentiality regarding all aspects of work at all times

A can do attitude and a steadfast commitment to ONE’s mission and values.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note: If you are ready to join the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease, please submit a resume to this opening at ONE jobs.