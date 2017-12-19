NSE Index Surges by 1.24% As Investors’ Engage in Profit-taking

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, December 18, flagged off the first trading day of the week on a negative note.

The All-Share Index (ASI) slumped by 478.12 points or 1.24% to settle at 37,957.96 point with the Year-to-Date (YtD) gain shrinking to 41.24 percent. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation dropped N170.2 billion to close at N13.508 trillion.

Market breadth closed mixed with 19 advancing stocks paired against 19 depreciating equities.

‘The transactions recorded by the Industrial Goods sector was buoyed by the huge sales recorded by Dangote Cement, which traded 550 million shares worth N124.2 billion.

Price movement chart showed Dangote Cement emerging the biggest price loser, losing N10 to close at N230 per share. It was followed by International Breweries, which went down by N2.74k to finish at N52.10k per share, and NASCON, which depreciated by 96k to settle at N18.34k per share.

Cadbury Nigeria shed 87k to close at N13.90k per share, while Flour Mills of Nigeria declined by 83k to end at N30 per share.

Conversely, Presco sat at the top of the advancers’ chart, soaring by N5.83k to close at N72 per share. Lafarge added 49k to finish at N43.50k per share, and Dangote Flour rose by 38k to end at N12.18k per share.

Also, Union Bank advanced by 37k to settle at N7.92k per share, while FBN Holdings went up by 26k to close at N9 per share.

GTBank emerged the second most traded stock with 41.3 million shares sold for N1.7 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 35.3 million shares valued at N904.3 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 21.7 million shares worth N192.3 million, and UBA transacted 21.5 million shares for N218 million.

At the end of trading, the volume of equities transacted surged by 76.86 percent from 425.3 million to 752 million, while the total value of shares traded rose by 1294.55 percent from N9.2 billion to N127.9 billion.