NSE Index Soars by 1.89% on Lingering Bullish Run

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, January 17, traveled northwards for the third consecutive trading session.

The NSE-All Share Index closed upbeat surging by 1.89% ,following the bullish run cross most sectors, especially the Industrial heavy weights.

Also, Market breadth index was positive with 40 gainers paired against 19 decliners. CCNN topped the advancers’ chart recording 10.17% growth. Meanwhile NASCON emerged the market’s best performer dropping 4.98%.

TRANSCORP was the most actively traded stock with 141million units of shares worth N358million.

NSE Industrial Index advanced by 4.42%, following the gains in Danote Cement with 5.00% growth, CCNN’s 10.17% gain and WAPCO’s 3.37% gain.

NSE Banking Index gained 0.51%, largely driven by Diamond Bank’s 10.10%, Sterling Bank’s 10.00% gain, FBNH’s 7.08%, UBA’s 3.17% and Fidelity Bank’s 9.75% gain.

NSE Oil and Gas Index Closed upbeat adding 1.79%, on the back of the 8.27% gains in Mobil Oil, and FO’s 1.90% growth.

NSE Consumer Goods Index slumped following the sell-off in Dangote Flour, which caused 2.39% loss. NB 2.30% loss and Dangote Sugar’s 1.45% loss also drove the sector down by -0.64%.