Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, June 1, closed the first trading day of June in red, as a result of the volatility across all sectors.

As such, the All Share Index of the bourse depreciated by 3.38%, bringing the Week-to-Date (W-t-D) returns down 6.38 percent.

Market breadth index trended negative with 15 gainers paired against 28 stocks that declined. Access Bank Plc emerged the highest gainer with a gain of 5.29%, while International Breweries Plc sat atop the laggards’ chart for the second consecutive session with a drop of 9.66%.

The sectorial performance chart showed the NSE Industrial index plunging by 3.77% on the back of sell-offs in the shares of cement manufacturers,Dangote Cement Plc and Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc.

The NSE Consumer Goods index also slumped by 3.49 percent following the 9.66% drop in the shares of International Breweries Plc by percent, 5.00% drop in Guinness Nigeria Plc, 4.54% plunge in Nigerian Breweries and 2.89% slump in Nestle Nigeria Plc.

The NSE Banking Index tumbled by 1.16% majorly driven by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FCMB Plc both dropping 4.57% and 3.96% each. Also, Wema Bank Plc and Sterling Bank came down 3.95 percent and 1.54 percent apiece.

The NSE Oil & Gas index depreciated by 1.41 percent on the back of the losses in the shares of Forte Oil Plc by 5.00 percent and Total Nigeria Plc declining 4.86 percent.

Access Bank also was the most actively traded with 145 million units of shares worth N1.6billion.