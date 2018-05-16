Trading activities on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, May 15, remained clipped in the south following relentless bear control spilling over from the previous trading session.

Consequently, the All-Share Index, ASI, plunged by 62.19 points or 0.15% to settle at 40,615.42 points, thus, reducing the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns to 6.20 percent. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation depreciated by N22.5 billion to finish at N14.712 trillion.

The bourse market breadth index also ended negative with 25 declining stocks paired against 12 advancing stocks. Zenith Bank led the day’s laggards’ chart dropping N1.15k of its share value to settle at N27.60k per share.

It was followed by FBN Holdings, which slumped by 50k to close at N11.50k per share, and Oando, which dipped by 35k to finish at N7.40k per share.

GTBank fell by 30k to close at N44 per share, while Dangote Flour slumped by 25k to close at N11.25k per share.

On the flip side,Nestle Nigeria emerged the best performer with N43 added to its share value to close at N1573 per share. Nigerian Breweries soared by N2.80k to end at N124.80k per share, while CAP added N1.10k to finish at N40 per share.

The sectoral performance chart showed that the NSE Banking Index retracting by 1.35 percent largely driven by the 9.39 percent loss recorded by Diamond Bank, 5.56 percent loss by Skye Bank and 4 percent loss by Zenith Bank.

However, the NSE Consumer Goods Index soared by 1.42 percent following the buy interest in Nestle Nigeria, which went up by 2.81 percent; and Nigerian Breweries, which increased by 2.30 percent.

Furthermore, the NSE Industrial Index grew today by 0.08 percent mainly due to gains recorded by CAP, which rose by 2.83 percent; while the NSE Oil & Gas Index ended flat.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 159.9 million shares exchanged for N2.8 billion, while the Consumer Goods followed with 16.8 million shares traded for N1.5 billion.

GTBank emerged the most active stock at the market, trading a total of 37.2 million units worth N1.6 billion. It was trailed by UBA, which sold 31.5 million shares valued at N361.1 million, and Fidelity Bank, which exchanged 14.5 million equities for N33.8 million.

Zenith Bank sold 11.7 million shares valued at N330.5 million, while Oando sold 11.1 million equities worth N84.7 million.

At the end of trading, a total of 203.4 million shares exchanged in 4,090 deals worth N4.4 billion in contrast to the 218.8 million equities traded on Monday in 4,109 deals valued at N2.2 billion. Also, volume of stocks traded at the market dropped by 7.05 percent, while the value appreciated by 98.47 percent.