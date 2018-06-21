NSE Index Down 0.10% on Sustained Bearish Momentum

Transactions on the floor of the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, June 20, sustained the downward trajectory recorded on Tuesday, June 19,, following the losses recorded by some highly capitalised stocks..

Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index, ASI, depreciated by 39.08 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 38,605.07 compared with 38,644.15 recorded on Tuesday.

Likewise, the market capitalisation plunged to N13.984 trillion against N14.006 trillion recorded on Tuesday, indicating a loss of N22 billion.

The Market Breadth Index showed Seplat sitting atop the laggards’ chart with a loss of N37.70 to close at N717.20 per share. Nigerian Breweries trailed with a dip of N1.10 to close at N109, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria declined by 80k to close at N25.20 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank lost 35k to close at N40.65, while Custodian and Allied Insurance was down by 26k to close at N5.01 per share.

Conversely, Forte Oil led the advancers’ table during the day, improving by 65k to close at N35.80 per share.

Eterna Oil trailed with a gain of 59k to close at N7.20, while Zenith International Bank soared by 50k to close at N26 per share.

Stanbic IBTC gained 25k to N49, while Ecobank Transnational increased by 20k to close at N20.20 per share.

Zenith International Bank was the most active stock during the day, trading 44.84 million shares valued at N1.15 billion.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 38.69 million shares worth N411.82 million, while Access Bank traded 25.82 million shares valued at N266.67 million.

United Bank for Africa traded 14.21 million shares worth N151.65 million, while Transcorp exchanged 13.63 million shares valued at N19.58 million.

At the end of trading, the volume of shares traded plunged by 31.43 per cent with an exchange of 267.76 million shares valued at N3.83 billion in 4,786 deals.This was in contrast with a turnover of 390.47 million shares worth N6.12 billion exchanged in 3,889 deals on Tuesday.