NSCDC Detains Officers Over Alleged ₦5.2m Extortion

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered the immediate detention of officers accused of extorting ₦5.2 million from a traveller, following a directive by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The move comes in response to a viral social media post alleging that the victim, a young man travelling from Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State to Akure, Ondo State, was unlawfully extorted by NSCDC personnel.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, the Corps Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, condemned the alleged misconduct, describing the officers’ actions as a gross violation of professional ethics and the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedures.

Dr. Audi ordered that the implicated officers be transferred to the Corps’ national headquarters in Abuja for detention, pending the outcome of a full-scale investigation launched by a disciplinary committee set up for the case.

“The Corps helmsman hinted that the management awaits the outcome of the investigation and promised to deal decisively with the officers according to the Public Service Rules if found guilty,” the statement noted.

Reaffirming his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, Dr. Audi assured the public that no officer found culpable would be shielded from disciplinary action.

He also encouraged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any misconduct, assuring that whistleblowers would be protected from harassment or intimidation.

“This administration is committed to integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will not condone any form of misconduct or allow a few bad eggs to tarnish the image of the Corps,” Audi stated.