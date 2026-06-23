DecisionSpaak, Gbenga Fawehinmi foundation partner to advance AI, digital literacy education for Nigerian students

Key points

DecisionSpaak Group and the Gbenga Fawehinmi Foundation have signed an MoU to promote AI, digital literacy, and STEM education among secondary school students.

The initiative will begin in Ondo State and aims to equip young Nigerians with future-ready skills for the global digital economy.

A ₦50 million scholarship fund has been established to support training and certification in artificial intelligence and related technology fields.

Main story

In a move aimed at preparing young Nigerians for the rapidly evolving digital economy, DecisionSpaak Group and the Gbenga Fawehinmi Foundation have entered into a strategic partnership to expand access to artificial intelligence (AI), digital literacy, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education across secondary schools.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lagos, bringing together a technology-driven innovation company and a foundation renowned for its commitment to education, youth development, mentorship, and community empowerment.

The initiative, which will commence in Ondo State, seeks to address Nigeria’s growing digital skills deficit by exposing students to emerging technologies and equipping them with competencies required to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Under the programme, students will be introduced to foundational concepts in artificial intelligence, coding, digital literacy, and STEM disciplines. The partners said the objective is to nurture innovators, creators, and problem-solvers capable of contributing meaningfully to the future economy.

The project will initially be implemented in selected schools, with plans for expansion based on performance indicators and measurable outcomes.

The issues

As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries worldwide, concerns are growing over the readiness of developing economies, including Nigeria, to participate effectively in the digital revolution.

Despite a youthful population and rising interest in technology, access to quality digital education remains limited in many communities due to infrastructure gaps, inadequate training opportunities, and insufficient exposure to emerging technologies.

Experts have warned that without deliberate investment in digital skills development, millions of young Africans risk being excluded from future employment opportunities and innovation-driven economic growth.

The DecisionSpaak-Gbenga Fawehinmi Foundation partnership seeks to bridge this gap by introducing students to future-oriented skills at an early stage and creating pathways for continuous learning and professional development.

What’s being said

President and Chief Executive Officer of DecisionSpaak Group, Philip Ade-Akanbi, described the partnership as part of the organisation’s commitment to democratising access to artificial intelligence education across Africa.

According to him, AI education should not be restricted to professionals or university graduates.

“We want young people to understand that artificial intelligence is not only for professionals or graduates. Students should be exposed to these technologies early enough to shape their thinking, careers, and ability to compete globally,” he said.

Ade-Akanbi explained that the initiative aligns with the company’s broader mission of integrating research, innovation, entrepreneurship, training, and startup development to strengthen Africa’s participation in the global technology ecosystem.

A board member of the Gbenga Fawehinmi Foundation, Gbenga Agboola, said the organisation views artificial intelligence as a powerful tool for social and economic empowerment.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how people learn and solve problems. It offers an opportunity to bring knowledge closer to communities and empower young people to become creators rather than consumers of technology,” he said.

Agboola added that the programme would go beyond technical training to include leadership development, critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

Meanwhile, a 300-level Computer Science student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ishola Oluwademilade Festus, highlighted the impact of his industrial training experience with DecisionSpaak Group, describing it as an opportunity to apply academic knowledge to practical software development projects and innovative solutions.

What’s next

As part of the collaboration, DecisionSpaak Group has established a ₦50 million scholarship fund to support individuals pursuing studies and professional training in artificial intelligence, business analytics, digital innovation, and related fields.

The company also plans to facilitate access to internationally recognised certifications through accredited partners, improving participants’ competitiveness in the global job market.

Looking ahead, DecisionSpaak aims to train 10 million Africans in AI and digital skills, building on an existing network of more than 500,000 beneficiaries reached through its training programmes, media platforms, and digital learning initiatives.

While both organisations acknowledged potential implementation challenges, including school approval processes and digital infrastructure limitations, they expressed confidence that stakeholder engagement and phased deployment strategies would ensure sustainable impact.

Bottom line

The partnership between DecisionSpaak Group and the Gbenga Fawehinmi Foundation represents a significant investment in Nigeria’s digital future. By introducing artificial intelligence, digital literacy, and STEM education to secondary school students, the initiative seeks to equip the next generation with the skills, knowledge, and innovative mindset needed to compete in the global digital economy and drive Africa’s technological transformation.