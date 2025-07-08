NNPC Donates 35 CNG Buses To Boost Presidential Clean Energy Initiative

In a bold step towards advancing Nigeria’s clean energy transition, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has donated 35 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG.

The donation, which took place during a brief handover ceremony on Monday at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, reinforces the national oil company’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s gas-driven energy agenda.

Speaking at the event, NNPC Ltd’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari, reaffirmed the company’s strategic focus on expanding CNG adoption as a cleaner, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

“This milestone highlights NNPC’s pivotal role in propelling the nation’s gas agenda and facilitating energy transition,” Ojulari stated, noting the company’s progress in gas infrastructure, supply, distribution, and retail outlets across the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the donated CNG buses as more than just vehicles, calling them “tools of economic relief, social equity, and environmental responsibility.”

According to him, the initiative is a tangible manifestation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at reducing transportation costs, minimising reliance on petrol, and leveraging Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to benefit ordinary citizens.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd, Mumuni Dagazau, emphasised the economic advantages of adopting CNG, including reducing dependency on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while encouraging local gas sector development and delivering long-term cost savings.

Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the initiative is helping shape a future-oriented energy landscape that serves communities and protects the environment.

Programme Coordinator and CEO of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, expressed appreciation to NNPC Ltd for its consistent support, describing the company as a reliable partner since the inception of the initiative.

The handover of the buses is expected to further accelerate the implementation of CNG infrastructure across the country and promote a more inclusive and affordable transportation system for Nigerians.